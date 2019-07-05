Ben a Bulldog for life after recent milestone

MILESTONE: Brothers Bulldog Ben Turnbull leads Maryboroughs Edmond D'Albret to the action last week in reserves. The previous week, he played his 250th game.

Brian Cassidy

AUSSIE RULES: Loyalty might be dead in a lot of sports but for the Brothers Bulldogs and Ben Turnbull it is alive and kicking.

Turnbull has been playing for the club for all of his senior career, since his first game in 1995.

Recently, he reached a special milestone, playing his 250th senior game - against The Waves in the Bundaberg derby.

When you count in his reserves games as well, Turnbull would have played more than 300 games at the club.

"It was an honour to bring it up,” he said.

"My first senior game was against Pomona when we were short one game.

"I'm really lucky to play 250.”

Turnbull admits if it wasn't without the club the feat might not have happened.

All his games in seniors have come at the club.

"I don't reckon I would have,” he said.

"But I love the place, love the club. I also love playing with the blokes that are at the club including Jack Sickerdick and Tristan Taylor.

"Both train and are committed to the club, week in, week out.

"Jack is one of the best players I've ever played with, his tenacity and attack is unbelievable.

"It is an honour to play with them.”

Turnbull said it was unlikely he would get to 300 games with his body starting to show the effects of 25 years of footy.

He's missed multiple games this year with injury already.

But he's pleased to have achieved almost all he has wanted to do in the sport.

"I'd continue to play until I couldn't walk if I couldn't win a grand final, so it was great to play in the 2010 one,” he said.

"I've also captained the club in 2003 and 2012.

"Playing senior games with the boys (my sons), was also special, I actually didn't think it would happen.

"To play on Anzac Day this year and beat The Waves was special with them.

"So I've had lots of personal and club milestones but the grand final was probably the best.”

Turnbull is expected to play this weekend when the seniors take on Bay Power at Brothers Sports Complex today.

The ladder leaders have lost one game all season, which was against Brothers earlier this season.

They play at 3pm today with reserves to play at 1pm.