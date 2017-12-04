Bench donations commemorate century-old Lions Club

Lions Club of Maryborough president John Kelleher (seated) and secretary Alan McHardy presented the locally-manufactured bench from Olds Engineering to Albert State School captains Natalja Donsky and Storm Austin and school principal Phil Murtagh.

Lions Club of Maryborough president John Kelleher (seated) and secretary Alan McHardy presented the locally-manufactured bench from Olds Engineering to Albert State School captains Natalja Donsky and Storm Austin and school principal Phil Murtagh. contributed

TO COMMEMORATE 100 years of Lions Clubs serving the community, the Maryborough chapter has given generous donations to local schools.

Schools including Albert State and Aldridge State High were the recipients of a hand-crafted, heritage style bench manufactured by long-standing and well-known Maryborough business, Olds Engineering.

Club president John Kelleher said it further consolidated the well- established ties between the club and the school.

"We have plans to donate to other local schools, Maryborough Hospital and the Fraser Coast Regional Council," he said.

"Our club is only 54 years olds but the presentation of the bench commemorates our clubs serving the local communities for 100 years."

The club, which was first established in Chicago (USA) in 1917 and in Australian in 1947, has a long tradition of community service.

Albert School principal Phil Murtagh said the school was thrilled to receive the generous donation from the Lions Club.

"It's just awesome, something that students will enjoy for generations to come. We are very grateful," Principal Murtagh said.

Aldridge SHS principal also added it was a welcomed addition to the school.

John Kelleher of Lions Club Maryborough donated a commemorative bench to Aldridge SHS principal Ross Higgins (right) as part of their ongoing ties and the club's 100th anniversary. contributed

"Perfectly located outside the newly renovated administration building and will make a lovely spot for parents and visitors to utilise.

"We thank the Lions Club for the donation and the continuous work they do within our community."

If you're interested in joining the Lions Club visit lionsclubs.org.au or phone John Kelleher on 4123 3191.