Bendigo Bank opens an agency in Maryborough

NEW AGENCY: Bendigo Bank has opened inside Suthers George in Maryborough. Pictured are Travis George, Natasha Donnelly and Adeline Russell. Alistair Brightman

A BENDIGO Bank agency has opened in Maryborough, giving locals more banking options.

Now in its second week of operation, the agency is inside Suthers George on Richmond St and is managed by law firm staff.

A unique feature of Bendigo Bank is it is run by local stakeholders, and profits are injected into the community.

Hervey Bay branch manager Tim Evans said given enough community support, the Maryborough location would be turned into a branch in time, complete with its own team.

"For every dollar we make, 80c goes back into the community,” Mr Evans said.

"We want to give Maryborough its own community bank.

"The greatest objective with all of this is to generate additional funds to a great town.”

At the new agency, you can do anything that you can at a normal bank from making transactions such as deposits and withdrawals to taking out loans.

Suthers George principal Travis George said staff have received training in the lead-up to the launch, and have already helped its first wave of customers

Mr George said the community benefits of Bendigo Bank encouraged him to want to host the agency.

"There's the potential of improving the local community,” he said.

"Community support will dictate whether it gets turned into its own branch.”

Suthers George is located at 128 Richmond St, Maryborough.

Hervey Bay's Bendigo Bank is at. 9/55 Main St.