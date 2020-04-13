Menu
Anne Chadwick is looking for work. Photo: Cody Fox
Benefits of hiring older, experienced candidates

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
13th Apr 2020 1:00 AM
A SCARNESS woman actively looking for work believes the skills and experiences a person could bring to a role should far outweigh the age of the applicant.

Anne Chadwick, 56 has been out of formal work since the end of last year.

She said work and life experience, negotiating skills and being able to communicate effectively are all positive attributes that come with hiring an older employee.

“Perseverance is really important when looking for work,” she said.

Ms Chadwick had previously worked for herself for some 15 years.

“I provided background screening services for companies and moved to Hervey Bay in 2016,” she said.

“I would really love to get involved with the council, I think they are doing great things and it is just so beautiful here.”

Ms Chadwick is a jobseeker from the RET Older Workforce Pathway.

She said it was important for people to attend various job exhibitions when possible.

“You can’t be afraid to join different programs or attend events if you’re looking for work,” she said.

“For someone who is older it is really important to learn new trends when it comes to resumes and covering letters.”

