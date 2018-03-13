Menu
Benefits of Hard Yakka and cashless card debate: Letters

13th Mar 2018 6:30 AM

THIS program has given many young folk the ability to respect themselves and others.

Instead of applying band-aid solutions for juvenile crime and self harm, let's stop the development of these tendencies before they start.

It is imperative that funding continues and more emphasis is given to establishing further such programmes.

G JOHN

Burrum Heads

I say to Mr Ahern (FCC 10/03/18), if there are 30,000 children in 230 schools in Queensland not getting breakfast, then we know the names and addresses of the parents involved.

This is a matter for Child Safety Services, a government department already set up with laws to deal with such offences.

I am so sick and tired of hearing that it is only the unemployed who neglect their children or have addiction problems.

To socially denigrate one section of the community for their financial circumstances is no answer at all.

P HODGE

Point Vernon

