Bennett flips the switch on Broncos wantaway

Twelve months ago Wayne Bennett was instrumental in fending off a South Sydney charge to land Jaydn Su'A. Now the tables have turned for Bennett, Su'A and both clubs.

Su'A was once floated as a Queensland State of Origin contender but has fallen down the pecking order at Red Hill under Anthony Seibold this NRL season and is seeking a fresh start in Sydney.

The 21-year-old Su'A was dropped to reserve grade in round seven and has played just eight first-grade games this year, all but one coming off the bench.

Bennett revealed that during his time as Brisbane coach last year he had feared the Rabbitohs had snuck under his guard and signed Su'A, before convincing him to commit to the Broncos.

However, having taken the reins at Souths, the shoe is now on the other foot and Bennett said he was looking to get a deal over the line before the June 30 transfer deadline.

"There are a few clubs looking at him," Bennett said.

"Souths wanted to recruit him last year but when I was at Brisbane I was a part of the process to keep him there. We looked like we'd lost him to Souths. "But we managed to hang onto him and he stayed.

"This year he's just not getting any opportunities... he's had a couple of games, that's all he's had.

"He's looking to move on so we're trying to do a deal." Su'A is contracted to Brisbane until the end of 2020.

He late last year pledged his allegiance to Queensland over New Zealand and was included in the Maroon's Emerging Origin squad.

The Rabbitohs have one final spot left in their top 30 list after releasing Rhys Kennedy to the Broncos on Tuesday.

If the Rabbitohs fail to get a deal done before Sunday it's believed they will attempt to sign Su'A for next season.

"I have (spoken to Su'A) in the last week," Bennett said.

"We're keen to get him here and just trying to put a deal together now that's satisfactory to both parties."