Berkley wants state and national titles

Joel Berkley has had an awesome season to date. Maryborough Speedway. Matthew McInerney

SPEEDWAY: For current production sedan national title holder Joel Berkley, this Saturday will give him the opportunity to add the state title to his resume.

The Maryborough local enjoys the competition of the production sedan category.

Berkley, 19, won the national title in January this year at the Western Speedway in Hamilton.

The young racer is the first Maryborough driver to hold a national production sedan title.

Berkley understands he will be seen as a driver to beat and it doesn't sit well with him.

"I will be seen as the favourite as national title holder but any of the 15 drivers can win it,” Berkley said.

"That comes with having the number one on your car.”

A field of more than 50 cars will take to the Maryborough track vying for the title.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller has watched Berkley develop as a driver over the past two seasons.

"There is a lot of maturity in his driving,” Moller said.

Current Ian Boettcher Race Parts series leader Josh Harm will also be out to secure victory.

Harm cannot be beaten for the series title.

"Josh and I are good mates and I told him he can win the Ian Boettcher series and I will win the important one - state title,” Berkley said.

Berkley is not getting ahead of himself, knowing that the three heats will be very competitive.

"If we get into the feature race anything can and will probably happen,” he said.

"It is tough doing 40 laps around here.”

The JAC Civil Queensland production sedan title final will be held about 9.30pm.