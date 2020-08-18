Best bargains: Why Coast is top tourist destination

Enjoying the first day of autumn at Torquay Beach are (L) Noah Pittard, 8, Tyler Hepplewhite, 8, Lilly Briskey, 10, and Cruz Rains, 6, from Hervey Bay. Photo: Alistair Brightman

NEW data has revealed the Fraser Coast is the state's third most affordable tourism destination.

The research, carried out by travel site Expedia, showed the average cost of visiting the region was $180 per night, with only Townsville and parts of Brisbane beating the Fraser Coast with rates of $155 per night.

The Sunshine Coast was found to be one of the more expensive options, at almost $240 per night.

"With various restrictions in place and international travel still on hold, the only way Aussies can scratch that travel itch is by exploring their own backyard," Justine Yusi from Expedia Australia said.

"However, as the pandemic continues, travellers will be faced with a new way of travel, when they are ready to do so, with health, safety, hygiene and cost-saving measures being top of mind.

"To help Aussies find a suitable destination that's within their budget, Expedia dived into its data to reveal the average night rates for the top searched destinations for the months of August and September."

When booking multiple nights, down-starring accommodation is one way to save money, according to the site, while splitting a holiday rental for families or big groups was another way to cut costs.

While non-refundable options usually offer a cheaper deal, Expedia experts recommended considering flexible and refundable travel options to assist should changes need to be made in the current climate.

According to Expedia, as with many hotels, holiday rental partners were taking advanced hygiene measures, but it was recommended to reach our to homeowners or managers to find out what health and hygiene processes were being implemented.