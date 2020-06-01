Best beauty secrets found in kitchen

For a quick-fix remedy, many stars have found that some of the best beauty secrets come to light when the refrigerator door or kitchen cupboard swings open.

Legendary supermodel Kate Moss swears by her DIY cucumber and ice facial and that's just one of the beauty finds lurking in our kitchens.

Whether it's a savoury or sweet, a spoon or even a matchstick - there's little that can't be put to good use. So while here in Australia, we're heading out of restrictions, why not save a little money by following in the footsteps of the A-list for the best budget beauty tips.

KITCHEN STAPLE: CUCUMBER

GOOD FOR: Puffy eyes.

Jennifer Aniston may have used haemorrhoid cream to diminish the bags under her eyes, but if the thought of putting butt cream on your bags is a little too much for you, there is a simpler solution.

HERE'S HOW: Cucumber is widely known for its ability to reduce puffy eyes and diminish dark circles and this refreshing treatment mask is as easy to make as a salad sandwich. Scoop out the flesh of half a cucumber and mix to a paste consistency.

Put in the fridge to chill for 20 minutes. Remove from fridge when needed and smooth on to the eye area - avoiding direct contact with the eye - and leave on for 20 minutes. Rinse thoroughly with cool water and eyes will be brighter and fresher.

KITCHEN STAPLE: NATURAL YOGHURT

GOOD FOR: After sun repair.

Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan of organic yoghurt smoothies to detox on the inside, but the Hollywood actor would be wise to start slapping on the cultured food stuff on the outside as an emergency "after sun" remedy.

Beauty-guru Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan of organic yoghurt. Picture: Jon Kopaloff

HERE'S HOW: If you've unintentionally scorched your skin, then take a bowl of cold, live yoghurt, add the puree of half a cucumber for extra cooling, and apply to the affected areas. Leave to dry and remove with a cool damp cloth. Repeat as necessary.

KITCHEN STAPLE: MILK

GOOD FOR: Smooth eyelids.

Eyes are the window to the soul and they are also, sadly, the first indication of ageing due to stresses on the delicate skin around the area. To get sexy smooth and sparkling eyes like Angelina Jolie, without splashing out on miracle creams, just use a dash of milk.

Make your eyes sparkle like Angelina Jolie’s with a kitchen staple. Picture: Tim P. Whitby

HERE'S HOW: Dip your ring fingers into a small dash of full-fat milk and massage on to eyelids and around the outer eye sockets and leave to dry. The butterfat in the milk hydrates the skin and will smooth the appearance of any wrinkles and create a great canvas for eye make-up. Remove at the end of the day with water or make-up remover.

KITCHEN STAPLE: SEA SALT

GOOD FOR: Exfoliation.

Whether it's bikini time or party season, if the thought of baring your bits brings you out in a sweat - don't panic. If you're desperate to get smooth legs that glow like J-Lo's, here's a DIY body scrub that is fun to make and will do the trick.

Get smooth skin Jennifer Lopez using a simple salt scrub. Picture: Instagram

HERE'S HOW: Take half a cup of almond or grapeseed oil in a bowl, add one cup of sea salt and mix with a wooden spoon.

Choose high-quality essential oils such as lavender or bergamot for relaxation or lemon and peppermint for uplifting and add 10-15 drops to the mixture and combine and you're ready to go. Gently massage the mixture on to damp skin in a circular motion, paying particular attention to problem areas such as the thighs and the buttocks and rinse off well.

KITCHEN STAPLE: COLA

GOOD FOR: Beachy textured hair

For tousled tresses a la Gisele Bundchen, you don't need to call on your hairdresser for help.

To get the ultimate in beach babe waves, just use a can of soda or fizzy pop.

Gisele Bundchen’s dreamy locks can be emulated with a humble can of soft drink. Picture: Michael Loccisano

HERE'S HOW: Pour a can of cola - or lemonade if you are blonde - into a spray bottle already containing a little water and spritz away for a beachy boho textured vibe.

KITCHEN STAPLE: EGGS

GOOD FOR: Temporary facelift.

It's time to ditch the Botox and go for a natural look. Hollywood stars who have succumbed to injections for a little lift are all left looking scarily similar, so avoid the frozen look and prepare to get some egg on your face.

HERE'S HOW: Using one egg white, whisk until frothy. Apply the mixture on to face and neck areas and rest for 20 minutes without moving your face. Rinse off with water and your face will feel tighter and smoother all thanks to the protein.

KITCHEN STAPLE: LEMON JUICE

GOOD FOR: Scars and spots.

Katy Perry isn't shy about her stressed and spotty skin, and the Roar singer has spoken out about her struggle to cover up acne spots and scars that blight her life. If you're suffering from stressed skin and don't know what to do, then try using a little lemon juice to tackle troublesome blemishes.

Katy Perry has spoken candidly about her skin issues. Picture: Instagram

HERE'S HOW: Squeeze the juice of one lemon and apply directly to the affected areas of skin with cotton buds or pads. Leave for 15 minutes maximum. Rinse off. Be cautious to avoid sun exposure after using the treatment, so it is best used in the evening after cleansing.

KITCHEN STAPLE: EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

GOOD FOR: Make-up remover.

Every supermodel worth her bank balance will tell you that removing every last trace of make-up at the end of the day is essential for healthy skin. Instead of investing in expensive oil-based makeup removers, why not take a leaf out of Pretty Woman Julia Roberts' beauty routine and raid the kitchen for a cheap and effective alternative?

Remove your makeup Pretty Woman style with olive oil.

HERE'S HOW: Take a small bowl of warm olive oil and apply to dampened skin. Massage into the face gently, taking extra care with the eye area, and then rinse off with warm water. Pat dry. If preferred, remove with a muslin cloth or cotton pads to leave skin smooth, hydrated and glowing. The oil will not only work excellently to remove stubborn eye make-up but also will condition lashes.

KITCHEN STAPLE: AVOCADO

GOOD FOR: Smooth hands.

Madonna may have the body of a younger woman, thanks to her dedicated fitness routines, but when it comes to her hands, the pop legend shows her age. This area, along with the eyes, is the most likely to give away the years, and other celebrities battling against unfortunate ageing hands include Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Sarah Jessica Parker has battled against her ageing hands. Picture: YouTube

HERE'S HOW: To revive dry, wrinkled hands. Mix together half a mashed avocado, 1 egg yolk, 1 tsp honey, 1 tsp rice bran and 10 drops of evening primrose oil. Massage on to hands - and feet too if you've got the time to indulge - leave for 20 minutes and rinse.

KITCHEN STAPLE: VODKA

GOOD FOR: Clarifying shampoo.

Constant hairstyling can leave any model, actor or singer with less than perfect locks and a build-up of product on the hair can look and feel terrible. Eliminate product build-up by this DIY clarifying hair tip and kiss goodbye to bad hair days.

HERE'S HOW: Twice a month, add a shot of vodka to your shampoo and the quirky cocktail will help to clarify hair, remove product build-up and abolish mineral deposits from water. Vodka is a great cleanser for the scalp, which will encourage healthy hair growth and ensure you are ready for your close-up.

KITCHEN STAPLE: MILK OF MAGNESIA

GOOD FOR: Oily skin.

Hollywood actor-turned-lifestyle-guru Cameron Diaz famously suffered from oily skin for years. But the sexy star need not have rushed to the dermatologist to help rectify her problem - she should have tried this self-help remedy to dry out her disastrous derma.

Cameron Diaz used the help of a dermatologist to solve her oily-skin woes. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris

HERE'S HOW: A tried-and-trusted medicine, milk of magnesia is proved to clear up oily skin and leave faces clear. Apply directly from bottle on to face, concentrating on the oily T-zone, leave for 15 minutes and rinse off.

Originally published as Best beauty secrets found in kitchen