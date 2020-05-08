Best boats made from the Bay

WELL AFLOAT: BtB Marine General Manager Chris Hough with wife and manager director Eva inside part of the shell of a 40m underwater observatory destined for the Great Barrier Reef. Picture: Alistair Brightman

WELL AFLOAT: BtB Marine General Manager Chris Hough with wife and manager director Eva inside part of the shell of a 40m underwater observatory destined for the Great Barrier Reef. Picture: Alistair Brightman

WITHIN the walls of a Hervey Bay workshop, a 40m underwater observatory destined for the Great Barrier Reef is taking shape.

This is one of many aluminium masterpieces being rolled out by Hervey Bay boat manufacturer BtB Marine.

The company has just delivered its 13th work boat to the international Port of Gladstone and has more orders to supply boats for other buyers.

Husband and wife team Chris and Eva Hough started the business in 2008 and have been busy ever since.

"It's always great to deliver to Gladstone and we have a long history building boats for its port," Mr Hough said.

The latest boat to head to the port, ECLIPSE, is an 8-metre off-shore line handling vessel and was delivered to new owners RC Marine last week.

It was the company's fourth workboat order from BtB Marine for their Gladstone fleet.

The boat is powered by a 320Hp Mercury diesel 4.2L and was built in the Driftwood Crt workshop and launched at Murphy Shiplifts at Urangan.

Despite the recent economic downturn amid coronavirus restrictions, BtB Marine has powered ahead with its manufacturing capacity.

"We just hired another person to join our team and hire up to four contractors at a time depending on what vessel we are building," Mr Hough said.

"It takes us about three months to build a boat and (we) have three currently under construction and another three on order after them.

"Our clients range from Far-North Queensland, Gladstone to New South Wales."