REUNITED: Best Buddy in owners arms after 15 months

HOME NOW: Rachal Marks has been reunited with her four-year-old tabby, Buddy, after he went missing in Hervey Bay as the pair were heading to Brisbane by car.

RACHAL Marks is thanking her lucky stars that her four-year-old tabby cat didn't use up his nine lives after going missing for 15 long months in Hervey Bay.

The feline adventurer, named Buddy, was reunited with Ms Marks at the Hervey Bay Adoption Centre this week.

Buddy went missing from Ms Marks' sisters home in Hervey Bay, while she and her three children were on a stop over during a move to Brisbane.

"We were on the massive move from Townsville to Brisbane," Ms Marks said.

"We stopped in at my sister's place for a visit and Buddy escaped."

During the night Rachal's sister's dog opened the back door and Buddy went exploring.

"We went to the pound and hired a cat trap and did everything we could to catch him, but he was gone."

Devastated, the family left for Brisbane.

Buddy was finally found by a Urangan resident who called council to collect him.

At the pound, Fraser Coast Regional Council Animal Management staff gave Buddy a once over and checked to see if he was microchipped.

"I hoped that if he was found someone would be able to contact us through the microchip," Ms Marks said.

Once the staff contacted Ms Marks, she was keen to pick up Buddy as quickly as possible.

"I had to get permission from the police to travel to Hervey Bay to collect him," she said.

While Buddy was very standoffish with the Adoption Centre staff, once he heard Ms Marks' voice he was ready for a cuddle.

"He recognised me straight away," she said.

"He pretty well slept all the way back to Brisbane and has been a bit clingy, but he's settled into the new house really well.

"I think it is because all of the furniture and smells are familiar.

"The other two cats are now adjusting to having him home and having to share my bed with him.

"He's ignoring the hissing and just getting on with life."

Buddy's return highlights the benefits of microchipping, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

"It is a heart-warming story and shows the value of micropcipping.

"Our aim is to reunite animals with their families as quickly as possible and we can do that if your microchip details and address details are up to date with Council."