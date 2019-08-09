Best-dressed bub revealed

AT JUST 11-months-old, Iris Rankin is the darling of the household with her mum, dad and two sisters playing dress-ups every chance they get.

And with her already bubbly personality, Iris is happy to be their Barbie doll.

So with a myriad of photos to choose from, her mum Peta Hanney posted Iris's photo in the Fraser Coast Chronicle's best dressed baby competition.

"I didn't even realise it was a competition, one of my friends tagged me in the Facebook post and so I just put her photo in it," she said.

"My neighbour brought the paper over a couple of days later with Iris in it and I was like 'it's a thing'."

Ms Hanney said her youngest had way too many outfits.

She said five-year-old Eden and Alex, 13 choose her attire.

Fraser Coast Chronicle's best dressed baby winner Iris Rankin with her sisters (left) Alex Szemes and Eden Hanney with a few of the outfits they love to dress her up in. Boni Holmes

"Iris's sisters dress her up and argue over what outfit to put her in each day," Ms Hanney said.

"They have different taste and it's quite funny to watch."

Iris, being everyone's little ray of sunshine, doesn't have a problem playing the prop.

"She is used to it and is just their little doll," Ms Hanney said. Iris is not a fan of sunglasses but will tolerate a headband and hats most of the time.

Maryborough's 11-month-old Iris Rankin, with just a few of the many outfits she has, who won the Fraser Coast Chronicle best dressed baby. Boni Holmes

Despite her penchant for fashion, Ms Hanney thinks Iris's favourite outfit was more than likely her birthday suit.

The outfit Iris modelled for the Chronicle is her dad, Shaun's favourite.

"She is Daddy's little girl," Ms Hanney said.