‘Best ever’: Chaos over $25 Kmart item

We've been living in comfy clothes with elastic waistbands for months thanks to lockdown. But while jeans have been the last thing we've wanted to slip into while stuck inside, as life starts to get back to normal and winter sets in, shoppers are starting to turn their attention to denim.

A new pair of $25 jeans from Kmart have sent bargain hunters into a spin after a woman labelled them "seriously amazing" and said they rivalled more expensive brands.

"Seriously they are nicer than my Just Jeans ones," Meg Chilcott told news.com.au.

"The price, the high waist! They don't feel uncomfortable like jeans can, don't dig in. Just love them."

Meg Chilcott said these new $25 Kmart jeans were better than expensive rivals. Picture: Supplied / Meg Chilcott

Meg caused a spin over the figure-hugging pants when she posed two snaps of herself wearing them in the Kmart Mums Facebook group.

"These Kmart jeans are seriously amazing. I've had expensive jeans and these are better quality! $25," she wrote on Sunday evening.

"They shape and contour! And go from a size 6-20 online!"

The jeans come in three different colours - Mid Wash, Dark Wash and Light Wash - and have a super high waistband, a small detail hundreds of the groups members were excited about.

"Are these the ones with elastic sewn on the inside of the waist?" one asked, to which the poster explained they were.

"I have these, they totally suck you in and are so comfy," one said as others who owned the pants declared them "so comfortable".

Shoppers raved about the hidden details in them that lift and hold you in. Picture: Supplied / Meg Chilcott

The admiration for the pants - which according to Kmart's website are made with a "four way stretch fabric - continued to pour in, with Meg's post receiving hundreds of comments.

"Best jeans I've ever owned I am in love, I got my mum to buy them too!!" one wrote.

"These are awesome, they are all I wear for work now," another said.

"I have 2 pairs of these. They're amazing and the comfiest jeans I own!" someone else agreed.

While one said: "I got some today. I must say they are perfect fit!! True to size and pockets sit beautifully. Tight all the way down. I'm actually so shocked how good they are."

A Kmart spokesperson told news.com.au the amazing waistband wasn't the only amazing detail in the garment, revealing "the blue colour wash is actually made using Cotton Repreve too - a fibre made from recycled plastic bottles".

"These are our new Feel Good Jeans and they are designed to do just that…to make you feel good," the spokesperson said.

Describing them as a "truly versatile jean" that you can dress up or down, the spokesperson added the seam "will lift and shape your body" to ensuring wearers "look fab and feel good for every occasion".

"We're really excited to have these new jeans in store and are so happy that our customers are loving them just as much as we do."

They have been described as the ‘best jeans ever’ and have just hit shelves across Australia. Picture: Supplied

These aren't the first pair of jeans by the budget superstore that have caused a frenzy, with the brand's "Sculpting Skinny Jeans" last year going viral for a similar reason.

Aussie fashion influencer Dani, who runs Luxe and Lemonade, caused shoppers to snap up the jeans in droves when she revealed they not only revealed they sculpted your figure, pulled you in where you needed them too and lifted your booty.

"They're the kind of jeans that allow you to consume your weight in chocolate but still look like you did 100 squats at the gym," Dani told news.com.au at the time.

Over the last year, shoppers have continued to praise the pants, calling them "magic" and a staple item.

"For $25, these jeans rival my $200+ jeans! They're super sculpting, high waisted and tight fitting," one fan wrote online recently.

"These jeans are making magic! They do sculpture your body, they are super stretchy, they are high waisted, they are skinny fit," another woman said.

