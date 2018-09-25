Menu
Nick Roland on the Urangan Pier with his catch.
Nick Roland on the Urangan Pier with his catch. Contributed
Best fishing off Urangan Pier in a decade

Jodie Callcott
by
25th Sep 2018 11:00 AM
ANGLERS are revelling in the best mackerel season Hervey Bay has experienced in a decade.

Urangan Pier regulars and visitors have been reeling in spanish mackerel in excess of 30kg and Fisho's Tackle World owner Dane Radosevic said it has had everyone talking.

Mr Radosevic said a congregation of herring and hardy head schools at the end of the pier was a major drawcard for the predatory fish.

<< MONSTER FISH THE 'CATCH OF A LIFETIME' >>

"Every August and September we get massive congregations of herring and hardy head schools that build up around Urangan Pier and in turn the mackerel and bonito come in to feed on them," Mr Radosevic said.

"But this is probably one of the best years we've seen in close to a decade.

"Old founding locals who have been here for 40-50 years said it was the most bait they'd ever seen at the end of Urangan Pier, and probably one of the best mackerel seasons they've seen.

"Tourists are coming in and saying it's some of the best fishing they've seen."

The knowledgeable angler said the best tackle to catch the scores of mackerel was called a flasha spoon.

"They've been one of the most effective lures for spinning," he said. "Other than that, purchase a herring jig and jig up your live herring and then send them back out live."

