Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Best foreign film at Academy Awards to screen

STRICT: A Man Called Ove was nominated for best foreign language film at the Academy Awards.
STRICT: A Man Called Ove was nominated for best foreign language film at the Academy Awards.
Boni Holmes
by

THE first art house movie screening for the year will be held on Wednesday, February 14 when the Maryborough Regional Arts Council Cinema Club shows the 2015 Swedish comedy A Man Called Ove.

Ove (Rolf Lassgård) is the quintessential angry old man next door.

An isolated retiree with strict principles and a short fuse, who spends his days enforcing block association rules that only he cares about, and visiting his wife's grave, Ove has given up on life.

After a boisterous young family moves in next door and accidentally flattens Ove's mailbox, an unlikely friendship forms.

The arthouse flick was rated PG.

It was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and received the European Film Award for Best European Comedy.

A Man Called Ove will screen on Wednesday, February 14 at 6.30pm, followed by refreshments, in the Federation Room at the Brolga Theatre on 5 Walker St, Maryborough.

Tickets cost $10 for arts council members or $12 for non members.

Tasty refreshments will be served following the screening.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  cinemas fcart fcwhatson maryborough movies sweden

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fascinating history of Tinana's former army camp

Fascinating history of Tinana's former army camp

A FORMER army camp site in the Tinana bushland has been nominated for a heritage listing.

UPDATE: Driver rescued from truck perched on bridge

A truck appears to have collided with the side of Bell's Bridge, where emergency officers are now trying to rescue a person trapped in the truck.

Traffic is at a standstill on the Wide Bay Highway

Save the date with a Dunga calendar

KATASTROPHY WIVES: Joy Beacham (left), Kerry Spencer and Gaye Cullen, and photographer Karlie Holloway (front), hope to sell all 250 of the 2018 fundraising Dunga Calendars.

The Dunga's own hulk, joker and nude nuts teams all grace the pages.

Increase of people fined for driving unregistered cars

The new system has absorbed 21 million infringements since the new year.

The requirement to display registration labels was removed in 2014.

Local Partners