Best foreign film at Academy Awards to screen

STRICT: A Man Called Ove was nominated for best foreign language film at the Academy Awards.

STRICT: A Man Called Ove was nominated for best foreign language film at the Academy Awards.

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

THE first art house movie screening for the year will be held on Wednesday, February 14 when the Maryborough Regional Arts Council Cinema Club shows the 2015 Swedish comedy A Man Called Ove.

Ove (Rolf Lassgård) is the quintessential angry old man next door.

An isolated retiree with strict principles and a short fuse, who spends his days enforcing block association rules that only he cares about, and visiting his wife's grave, Ove has given up on life.

After a boisterous young family moves in next door and accidentally flattens Ove's mailbox, an unlikely friendship forms.

The arthouse flick was rated PG.

It was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and received the European Film Award for Best European Comedy.

A Man Called Ove will screen on Wednesday, February 14 at 6.30pm, followed by refreshments, in the Federation Room at the Brolga Theatre on 5 Walker St, Maryborough.

Tickets cost $10 for arts council members or $12 for non members.

Tasty refreshments will be served following the screening.