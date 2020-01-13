Hervey Bay softball players win national titles

SOFTBALL: The future is bright for softball on the Fraser Coast according to Hervey Bay Softball Association president, Donna Jenkins.

"We had five representatives win national titles in Melbourne last week in the under-16 boys and girls," she said

"Meanwhile this week, another three are playing in the under-14 national titles in Sydney."

In Waverley Victoria, both Queensland teams were up against the other states with the boys playing 10 round games with a nine wins and one loss record going into the semi-finals.

The Queensland team continued its winning form in the semis, defeating New South Wales 11-3.

The final was as one-sided with the team defeating Victoria 10-2 after the mercy rule was invoked in the sixth innings.

Playing second base Connor Pashley with his two at bats scored one run, one hit and one run batted in.

"It feels pretty good to be called a national champion," Pashley said.

Pashley credits the success of the team to the hard work the put it.

"Our coach continued to push us to never give up, and that's what we did."

He believes the experience gained from the tournament will help him grow further as a player.

In the girls competition it followed a similar pattern with the team holding an 8 win and two loss record going into the finals.

After defeating South Australia in the semi's it was another mercy rule win, defeating New South Wales 7-0.

Chelsea Zunker was named played of the final after pitching six shutout innings and scoring two runs and one run batted in from her two at bats.

"It was a proud moment to win the championship and felt so good," Zunker said.

After being named player of the final she thanked her teammates for backing her up during the final.

"It was a team effort that secured the win," she said.

After losing their first two matches the side did not lose another game.

"Our coach got us together and gave us some words of encouragement pushed us into gear," Zunker said.

"It was a great experience to share with other players from the Hervey Bay Assocaition."

The Hervey Bay players and one player from Cairns were the only regional association representatives in the team.

"It goes to show that the proud tradition of Hervey Bay players making State teams continues and that we are heading in the right direction," Jenkins said.

The Brothers United player is looking forward to the return of the Hervey Bay softball season this weekend and using her state experience to assist her team as they move towards the finals.

Matches will be held in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay this weekend with games commencing in Hervey Bay from 10.35am.