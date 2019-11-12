Best in the State St Mary’s pedals to a trifecta of series wins

St Mary's College Maryborough congratulating their three winning HPV Series winning teams. (L to R) Scorpions – Senior Mixed, No Worries – Open Boys and Fire flies – Open Girls.

St Mary's College Maryborough congratulating their three winning HPV Series winning teams. (L to R) Scorpions – Senior Mixed, No Worries – Open Boys and Fire flies – Open Girls.

HUMAN POWERED VEHICLES: St Mary’s College Maryborough can proudly claim to the be the best in the State after claiming a trifecta of wins in the inaugural 2019 HPV Super Series.

The Maryborough School made a clean sweep in the senior divisions winning the Senior Mixed – Scorpions, Senior Boys – No Worries and Senior Girls – Fireflies team categories.

Showcasing the talents of the students the St Mary’s teams competed in a number of events which were part of the Qld HPV Super Series.

The series consisted of eight events across Queensland.

To be eligible for series points, teams must register for the series and compete in at least two of the shorter course races and the 24hr Fraser Coast Tech Challenge endurance race with the teams with the most points over any of the rounds declared the overall champions.

The school competed in five of the eight events, travelling to the Bundaberg, Willowbank, Benaraby, Tech Challenge in Maryborough and Toowoomba.

St Mary’s principal Stephan le Roux acknowledged the teams and presented them with certificates at a special assembly yesterday.

“St Mary’s College community, staff and students are all immensely proud of the dedication of all our HPV teams. The results achieved by our 3 senior teams is a reflection of the students hard work and our College’s commitment to technology, sporting excellence and extra-curricular activities.”

The school are already planning their assault on the 2020 series.

Fireflies racer summed up the sentiments of the all of the students who participated in the series.

“It is pretty rewarding after the time and effort we all put into the series,” she said.