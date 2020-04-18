Best lockdown memes we’ve seen
If you're a globetrotter, being grounded for an indefinite amount of time is not a comfortable place to be.
But thankfully there are people out there in the travel community putting an amusing twist on the lockdown … and as we know, there's nothing like a laugh to help get you through the rubbish bits of life.
We've already written about the hilarious video of the unemployed tour guide showing off his front yard, and the flight attendant working from home.
Some of our new favourites - which you can view below - are from people who have thought outside the square, and brought their favourite travel activities into the home in creative ways.
For example can't have brunch in New York? No worries!
Can't go on a safari? No worries!
#day3oflockdown Day three and Uncle Gert is taking the kids on a Yard Safari 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/espAKshyJi— EⓂ️ℹ️ly T🌺🌺 (@emily_teffoM) March 29, 2020
Can't go on a wine tour? No worries!
My brother has organised a wine tasting tour in his home. Each room has a different wine in it. #Corvid19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/yNQDXFZqxj— Sara🐝 (@Mistrigf) March 31, 2020
Can't go rock-climbing? No worries!
Can't go mountain-climbing? No worries!
Today I summited Mt. Ethan Allen, a challenging, exposed peak in the Meghan's Living Room Range. As you can see, the snowy alpine slopes contrast with the dense foliage at lower elevations. It was tough, but I'm glad I sent it today. pic.twitter.com/jg8Za9HHLm— She just ran, she social distanced all night & day (@themeghanodea) April 1, 2020
Can't take a subway ride in New York? No worries!
Can't hit the club in Ibiza? No worries!
Day 2 in Quarantine... #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/bhn2NMJIQe— Laudanum (@TanjuTweet) March 16, 2020
Can't get down to your local tennis courts? No worries!
How Italians pass their time under the lockdown of their cities due to coronavirus #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/5b1BuPzJNa— World Updates (@Rntk____) March 16, 2020
Missing airport codes? No worries!
Newest airport codes for our current travels.— Anna Harrison (@ABananaRambling) March 29, 2020
LVG - living room
DNR - dining room
BTH - Bathroom
BKY - back yard
PAT- patio
MBR - master bed room
OFC - office
WNC - wine celler
What other places are in your current plans?
Missing travel adverts? No worries!
Hi. I designed some coronavirus travel posters for you. Stay the F* home. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/mzY52GFm6Z— Jennifer Baer (@jenniferbaer) March 26, 2020
Can't get around on public transport? No worries!
Commuting in the time of corona virus pic.twitter.com/vCfIQK09DE— SPUR (@SPUR_Urbanist) March 19, 2020
Can't take drool-worthy travel photos to punish people with on Instagram? No worries!
It's not a boat in an ocean, It's just a small tear on a leather sofa. pic.twitter.com/0vm6vk1gD6— prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) December 26, 2019
Can't travel? Let your dogs go for you!
#QuarantineMoneyMakingIdeas— James Gillian (@everette_gill) March 31, 2020
Sell pics of my dogs on vacation pic.twitter.com/ltMLagGv6j
Then there is this collection of memes, which perfectly reflect our frustration at being grounded:
View this post on Instagram
What would you give to enjoy a vacation RN? (doesn't matter, you still have to stay home😌) How many of you can relate?! 🙋♀️🙋♂️ . . . #quarantinelife #quarantineandchill #coronavirus #coronamemes #quarantinememes #memes #quotestagram #quotesaboutlife #2020 #travel #travelmemes #travelgram #goals #travelgoals #travelholic #travelquote #travelquotes #travelmeme #travelmemes #wanderlustquotes #travellingquotes #quotesabouttravel #quotesdaily #travelwords #offensivememes #memestagram #socialdistancing #funnymemes #leonardodicaprioedits #fridaymotivation #weekendvibes
View this post on Instagram
Stay Home 🏡 . . Stay safe. 😊 #friends #grouptravel #jantacurfew #funeralmemes #swayourwayadventureactivity #traveler #travel #dancingmemes #swayourwaylife #travelporn #travelblogger #swayourwayholidays #traveltheworld #travelasia #travelphotography #swayourway #memes #meme #travelmore #travelmemes #travelmemories #StaySafe #quarantine #quarantinelife
View this post on Instagram
LOL! If anyone sees me doing this at the airport mind your business😝😂 Big mood!⠀ ⠀ COMMENT when your last holiday was 🏝 ⠀ ⠀ ✅ Tag someone that is ready for a flight ⠀ ✅SAVE this post for a laugh ⠀ ✅DM to Someone that is at home bored right now ⠀ ⠀ Follow @worldadventuresx for more 🌍 ⠀ Follow @worldadventuresx for more 🌍⠀ Follow @worldadventuresx for more 🌍⠀ ⠀ video credits: @travelbibleofficial ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #Repost #travelgram #traveling #Grouptravel #weworktotravel #Girlstrip #blacktraveljourney #TravelNoire #travelagent #travelgoals #allinclusive #travelisthenewclub #blacktravelfeed #theblacktravelclub #travelmemes #cruise #vacation #blackandabroad #travelblogger #adventure #travelphotography #blackmentraveltoo #blacktravelhackers #adventure #melanintravel #traveling #HBCU #travelguide #wanderlust #travelquotes #instatravel #summer
Originally published as Best lockdown memes we've seen