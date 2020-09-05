’Best of a bad decision’: Tiaro faces weigh-in on town’s bypass

THE highway bypass to be built around Tiaro has received mixed reactions from the country town's business owners and residents.

For owners of the Tiaro Christmas Cottage Jenny and Grant Wood, the bypass is a disappointing inevitability.

TIARO BYPASS: Heavy traffic travelling through Tiaro. Photo: Stuart Fast

Mrs Wood hoped local and state governments would support the country businesses impacted by the development and lessen the impact of reduced trade.

Both agreed the bypass should be built with four lanes, as the increased volume of traffic would potentially bring more tourists into the town and "make the best of a bad decision."

Owner of the Royal Hotel Tiaro, Bill Halliwell, embraced the bypass, saying the town would become a destination to turn off and visit.

He said the town would still offer drivers a place stop and rest, visit a coffee shop, the town's butcher and pub.

Mr Halliwell agreed the bypass should be four lanes and believed building four lanes now would save time and effort in the future.

Tiaro residents have also voiced their opinions on the bypass.

For local Chase Baxter, the bypass will reduce noise in the town as heavy traffic will be diverted.

TIARO BYPASS: Tiaro resident Chase Baxter. Photo: Stuart Fast

He also agreed a four-lane bypass would be best, as it would allow traffic to flow better.

Resident Raymond Peebles said the bypass would make Tiaro safer as the trucks would drive on the highway, not through the town.

He said a four-lane bypass would accommodate the large amount of traffic on the highway and make driving safer.

Tiaro resident Gerard Kelly was supportive of the bypass but said it should be two lanes to save on funds as the coronavirus crisis had hit the Queensland economy hard.