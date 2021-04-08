Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Champion the best bakeries in your community.
Champion the best bakeries in your community.
Food & Entertainment

Matt Preston is coming to find your region's best bakery

by Matt Preston
8th Apr 2021 12:00 AM

IT'S been the toughest year ever for your favourite cafés, restaurants and small food producers, and they need our help.

This is why I have partnered up with Delicious and Fraser Coast Chronicle and every month, I have been on the lookout for food heroes in your community, doing what they do best: championing local food!

This April my search is heading to Fraser Coast to find the best bakery in the area.

I want to know, should I come to town, where I can find the best pie with flaky pastry and all manner of wonderful fillings? Or perhaps your local bakery has hands-down the most wonderful vanilla slice you've tasted. Maybe they bake the best sourdough loaf for my smashed avo?

You'll be able to nominate your favourite bakery from Monday, April 12 on this Facebook page .

Nominations close at 8am on Thursday, April 15, and will be taken from comments on a post on this Facebook page Finalists will then be listed in an online poll on Thursday, April 15, for subscribers to vote for the winner. Then we'll do the Big Reveal on Monday, April 26. I can't wait to hear from you!

.

Originally published as Best of Fraser Coast: Matt Preston is coming to find your region's best bakery NEXT WEEK

best bakery matt preston

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four lanes or two? Big question remains for Tiaro bypass

        Premium Content Four lanes or two? Big question remains for Tiaro bypass

        Community Town has accepted bypass but remains divided over whether it should be two lanes or four.

        • 8th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        UPDATE: Homicide detectives still appealing for clues

        Premium Content UPDATE: Homicide detectives still appealing for clues

        News Mark Carson suffered stab wounds

        • 8th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        REPLAYS: Watch day two of the Basketball Qld U16 boys comp

        Premium Content REPLAYS: Watch day two of the Basketball Qld U16 boys comp

        Basketball Championship contender in action on day two of the Championships

        Fun and free: How Coast is celebrating Youth Week

        Premium Content Fun and free: How Coast is celebrating Youth Week

        Community To celebrate our region’s youth, aged from 12 to 25 years, the Fraser Coast...