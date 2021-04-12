Menu
Support the bakeries in your local area. Source: News Corp Australia
Food & Entertainment

Best of Fraser Coast: Nominate the Best Bakery now

by Matt Preston
12th Apr 2021 4:40 PM

THE bakery is a pillar of our local communities, from their homely scent of freshly baked bread to the nostalgic memories they evoke through finger buns dripping in sticky pink icing, and outstanding custard tarts.

Which is the best bakery in your suburb? Perhaps they stand out to you for baking the absolute best pie in the neighbourhood, or the hot cross buns you have to have for Easter. Nominate the one you can't walk past without poking your head in for a look and inevitably walking out with arms laden full of goodies...

 

Nominate your favourite place on this Facebook post and they will be in the running to be crowned Best Bakery in Fraser Coast.

Nominations close at 8am on Thursday, April 15, and your local shortlist of best bakeries will soon be ready for you to explore. Then, don't forget to check back in on Thursday, April 15 when the finalists will be listed in an online poll for subscribers to vote for the winner.

Give your nomination a chance to take out the title of champion baker in your region!

Originally published as Best of Fraser Coast: Nominate the Best Bakery now

