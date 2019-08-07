Menu
Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons.
BEST OF OUR BACKYARD: Council endorses bold new tourism push

Blake Antrobus
by
7th Aug 2019 11:40 AM
AN AMBITIOUS campaign that will create a directory of the Fraser Coast's best tourism experiences could become a reality within the next year.

The way-finding strategy, operating under the working title "Fraser Coast 101”, will categorise the region's best tourism experiences that range from whale watching in Hervey Bay to revealing the Fraser Coast's ideal fishing spots and picnic areas.

Councillors unanimously endorsed the strategy at last month's meeting, with about $350,000 has been allocated for the plan.

About $75,000 was sourced from the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund.

An action plan detailed in council documents reveals an estimated time frame for the campaign's development.

While ultimately dependent on budget and staffing resources, they range from anywhere between immediate action to six to 12 months for developing map content, signs and working with the Butchulla community to "create authentic experiences” in the region.

"Under the terms and conditions of the funding agreement with the Federal Government, the scope of works... is to be completed by August,” the documents read.

Details of the campaign, first revealed by the Chronicle last month, include creating "buckets” of experiences like food and dining locations, historical tourism and "must do” activities among others.

An analysis of trends in the council's report identifies the potential for influencers to promote the Fraser Coast as a tourist destination and the use of virtual or augmented reality to create an immersive experience.

