Margot Robbie visits the Kangaroo Sanctuary in the Northern Territory,
Margot Robbie visits the Kangaroo Sanctuary in the Northern Territory, "sha loves cuddles with her new friend Margot @margotrobbie" Picture: @thekangaroosanctuary/Instagram
Hollywood superstar’s spectacular NT holiday

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
18th May 2019 4:15 PM
ONE of Hollywood's hottest stars has been taking time out to holiday in the Territory.

And she's been sharing some of the NT's spectacular scenery with the rest of the world through her Instagram account.

Homegrown Aussie superstar Margot Robbie spent time in and around Uluru and posted stunning pictures of her holiday.

During her stay she met some of the Red Centre's colourful characters, including some local camels keen to show off their pearly whites.

Robbie also got to cuddle Sasha the kangaroo at the Kangaroo Sanctuary.

The Hollywood star also took a ride on The Ghan - the passenger train service between Adelaide and Darwin.

Margot Robbie in the Northern Territory,
Margot Robbie in the Northern Territory, "Outback adventure in @Australia (no filters, it's just that beautiful out here)". Picture: @margotrobbie/Instagram

The actor who has starred in several blockbusters, including the Wolf of Wall Street and Suicide Squad, also posted images of her fighting off flies and protecting her wine with an insect shield.

With more than 15 million followers, Robbie's posts will provide a welcome boost to the Territory's tourism industry.

In just 16 hours almost 1.4 million people have liked the photos.

