BEST OF THE BAY Local derby match in women’s Wide Bay AFL

AFL: St James Lutheran College, Hervey Bay will host its first official AFL Wide Bay women’s fixture on Saturday when Bay Power hosts the Hervey Bay Bombers on Saturday.

The school agreed to become the home of the Bay Power women due to their competition clashing with the regular cricket season.

Bay Power coach Michael Gay is looking forward to Saturday’s encounter.

“The Bombers are the standard of the competition and we need to embrace the challenge,” he said.

Bay Power are down on numbers due to injuries but will not use that as an excuse.

“We just need to work on our ball control and working together,” Gay said.

Bombers coach Phil Eisel is following a similar path with his team.

We need to stick to the game plan and be there for each other,” he said.

Bombers will start the match as favourites, having not lost a match in more than two seasons.

The match kicks off at 3pm.