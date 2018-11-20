Best place to hook a catch as strong winds expected

AFTER a week of reasonable weather, we now have big northerly winds which will make things difficult for most wanting to get out on the bay.

Fishing the estuaries will be the best option until the weather settles again.

BURRUM

THE Burrum will be tough for most over the big tides this week, moving toward next week, conditions for anglers wishing to lure fish will improve as the tides drop away. This slower flow will make it easier to find one of the Burrum's main draw cards, the mangrove jack.

Working the snags with weedless rigged soft plastics, hard bodies, and prawn imitation lures should find you a jack.

Live baiting the holes is also effective with by catch such as threadfin salmon, finger mark and trevally possible.

Around the mouth, whiting, flathead and bream were reported leading up to this week's full moon.

LOCAL REEFS

THE local reefs fished OK over the past week.

The main catches were cod, sweetlip, blackall and golden trevally.

Bouncing soft plastics over our close inshore reefs and local deeper reefs can produce a real mixed bag.

Jerkshad style soft plastics such as the z man streakz work well when fished on a light line.

Live baits were working well on coral trout, cod and trevally.

Local guide Murray Smith with Alexander from Germany, who caught a big cobia. Andrew Chorley

PLATYPUS BAY

OUT wide there were patches of tuna, but they were very flighty.

Along the Island, patches of tuna can be found with a few spotted mackerel about.

Concentrating on the reefs bouncing soft plastics or fishing with cut and live baits has produced cod, sweetlip, blackall, trevally, kingfish and spanish mackerel.

URANGAN PIER

STEVE from Anglers Den reported golden trevally, queenfish, GTs, flathead and whiting from the pier this week.

Whiting was a great option from the pier and the local beaches this week.

The steps at Urangan produced some nice whiting along with Shelly beach.

SANDY STRAIT

THE strait will be worth a look for a few whiting, flathead and grunter.

Working the flats on the run in tide is a great way to fish the flats of the Sandy Strait and western side of Fraser Island.

Getting out of the boat and walking these flats is hugely successful.

Using baits such as live yabbies and worms will get the whiting with soft plastics working well for flathead.

The ledges and creeks will be worth a look for grunter, mangrove jacks, blackall and sweetlip.

In the Mary river system, most people reported slow fishing.

Live baiters did the best last week, but anglers had to put in the hours for their rewards. Threadfin salmon, flathead queenfish, GTs and grunter were reported from the Mary River system.