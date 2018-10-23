Best places to spot the Royals before they leave Hervey Bay

Prince Harry and Princess Meghan walk along Kingfisher Bay jetty on Fraser Island.

Prince Harry and Princess Meghan walk along Kingfisher Bay jetty on Fraser Island. Alistair Brightman

MISSED out yesterday and still hoping to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess?

Here is where we think your best chances are for a royal encounter.

1. Café Balaena

Yesterday at the Great Sandy Strait Marina, brunch crowds at Cafe Balaena and a few dozen locals who just had a hunch were lucky enough to meet the Duchess as she breezed through to board the Tasman Venture.

The Quick Cat II departed from the area earlier this morning and royal watchers and media have gathered hoping to catch the newlyweds as they return from the island.

2.Hervey Bay Rock Wall

Watch from the Hervey Bay rock wall as the Quick Cat II comes into the marina.

3.Hervey Bay Airport

Watch the Royal Australian Air Force plane depart from the Hervey Bay airport en route to Fiji with the Duke and Duchess about 10.15am.