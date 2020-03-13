CROQUET: Maryborough host best in the country

CROQUET: The three-day national championship drew to a close yesterday with Simon Hockey from South Australia claiming honours for the tournament.

Played in humid and cloudy conditions, the best single croquet players in Australia battled it out for national supremacy.

At the time of going to print a playoff was under way between Peter Landrebe from New South Wales and Jeff Newcombe from Western Australia for second place.

Both were tied after the matches had been completed.