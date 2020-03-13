Menu
Maryborough croquet Australian Gold and Silver Medal event - Jeff Newcombe from Western Australia.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Sport

CROQUET: Maryborough host best in the country

BRENDAN BOWERS
13th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
CROQUET: The three-day national championship drew to a close yesterday with Simon Hockey from South Australia claiming honours for the tournament.

Played in humid and cloudy conditions, the best single croquet players in Australia battled it out for national supremacy.

At the time of going to print a playoff was under way between Peter Landrebe from New South Wales and Jeff Newcombe from Western Australia for second place.

Both were tied after the matches had been completed.

