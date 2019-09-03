BEST PRICE: Large block tops Fraser Coast market

BEST PRICE: 14 Palmwood Dr in Dundowran Beach was the highest recorded sale on the Fraser Coast property market last week.

A DUNDOWRAN Beach beach-front home on more than an acre of land topped the Fraser Coast property market last week.

The property at 14 Palmwood Dr spent 243 days on the market.

Originally listed for $795,000, the four-bedroom two-bathroom house became the region's highest reported sale when it sold for $760,000.

Located on 4212 sq m, the home's backyard backs onto a reserve and the beach.

It is also complete with a 12m x 9m shed with solar power and high ports on either side.

The land was valued at $375,000 in June 2018.

The middle-of-the-pack sales price for the region was $295,000, which gave one home owner the title to 47 Dayman St, Urangan.

The bargain hunter's property was 1/26 Corser St, Point Vernon, selling for $95,000.

The median prices on the Fraser Coast for the last month were $328,000 for houses and $249,500 for units.

There are more houses currently on the market in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket than any other, with 538 houses and 50 units.

Meanwhile, 19 houses and four units are listed for more than $1 million.

Top 10 reported on the Fraser Coast sales this week

1. 14 Palmwood Dr, Dundowran Beach $760,000

2. 16 Merrilyn Ct, Urangan $560,000

3. 93 Mal Campbell Dr, Craignish $515,000

4. 297 Central Rd, Tinana $510,000

5. 22 Broadway Dr, Craignish $455,000

6. 11 Magnolia Ct, Maryborough $440,000

7. 31 Bond St, Bidwill $425,000

8. 12 Verden Dr, Urangan $420,000

9. 42 Brighton St, Point Vernon $412,500

10. 12 Walkers Rd, Urangan $410,000

*This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.