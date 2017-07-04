Best spots to take the kids fishing in the school holidays

JORJA Clayborne-Devenish may only be five, but on her latest fishing trip she managed to lure in two fish on the one hook.

If you're planning on taking the kids out on the water these school holidays, our fishing professionals have shared their top kid friendly spots and some tips to take on board.

Amanda Drury from Freedom Fishing Supplies in Maryborough said the school holiday period was always a busy time of the year with plenty of kid friendly spots.

Jorja Claybourn-Devenish caught two fish on the one hook recently. Contributed

1. Pontoon at Maaroom or Tuan.

There is a pontoon to fish off or if you have a boat there is a boat ramp.

2. Fishing off the pier.

If you're after somewhere super close and don't have a boat, take the kids of one of the piers and drop in a line. The pier is a haven for brim, whiting and flathead.

3. Beach fishing.

Take a drive to enjoy some fishing off the beach at Toogoom, Burrum Heads or Craignish. There are bbq areas if you're wanting to settle in for the day and pack the kids lunch.

4. Great Sandy Strait.

If you're up for an adventure on the boat, the Great Sandy Strait is protected.

5. Kinffisher jetty.

If you're up for a change of scenery take the kids across the Kingfisher and have a fish off the jetty.

6. Fishing off the steps.

Pack your gear and fish off the concrete stairs opposite the old shark show.

Professional fisherman Andrew Chorley said his biggest tip when taking the kids out on the water was to bring soft plastic and lures.

Ms Drury said it was important to encourage parents to take the children out regularly so they're used to being on the water.

She said to plan the day before to ensure there are life jackets, snacks and sunscreen.

Twins Freyja and Willow Wheeler have been going out on their parents boat since they were babies.

"I love fishing with mum and dad in the school holidays," Freyja said.

"Dad helps me get the fish off the hook."

Her twin Willow said she enjoys fishing just like her sister.

When the girls aren't fishing they're busy playing with their dogs Yoda and Bonnie.