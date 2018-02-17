Best spots to walk your dog on the Fraser Coast

THERE is no doubt about it, we have some pretty amazing spots to walk our dogs on the Fraser Coast.

From beaches to fully fenced dog parks and along the Esplanade.

We did a shout-out on Facebook asking where the best spots are to walk the dog.

Nadia Winger: "Augustus Estate.”

Jane Justins Julie: "Anne Street Urraween has a fully fenced dog park.”

Jane McIntosh Bodie: "Dundowran Beach.”

"You can walk for miles.”

StaceyandNathan Christensen: "Your neighbourhood.”

"Keep the beaches clean.”

Donna Hosken: Anywhere at the moment where there is cool water and shade, or a treadmill in an air-conditioned room.”

"Sorry to hot to walk them in this heat.”

Michelle Petersen: The Esplanade in Pt Vernon.”

Carly Lee White: "Urangan, the back beach near Dayman Park.”

Veronica Evelyn-Jane: "Dundowran Beach or Ullulah Park.”

Darren Mckinnon: "Shelly Beach during dog off leash times.”

Ashton James Morris: "Queens Park.”