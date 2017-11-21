The best teacher on the Fraser Coast is...

BEST TEACHERS: We asked, you answered.

THERE is a lot of love for our teachers on the Fraser Coast.

We did a shout out asking readers to fill the blank and nominate the best teacher in the region.

We had an overwhelming response from the community with more than 100 comments to our dedicated teachers.

Chronicle reader Frances Hoffman nominated Joelle Kelly and Jaydene Voll from St Jammes Lutheran College for making learning fun.

"They do more then just reading and writing, they teach them to think and to feel and to be good people," Frances said.

At Torbanlea State School Mrs Jamie Hillhouse was voted the best by Kara Drost.

"She is such a kind human, she goes above and beyond for her students and really helps the ones struggling."

Katrina Frampton was inspired to become a teacher herself thanks to her geography teacher Barb Christie.

Frances Hoffman gave a shout-out to Melissa McKinlay from St James.

"She just understands kids and has a natural ability to tap in and teach them in a way that they learn best," Frances said.

Rosanna Ehmer said it was a hard choice with so many good teachers to choose from.

"Luella Lawson from Maryborough West is an incredible teacher, both from a student and parent perspective," Rosanna said.

"She goes above and beyond, and truly cares about her kids.

"We're so lucky to have had her in our lives."

Sarah Jarius voted for Mrs Rapley, Miss Mawhinney, Miss Hall and Mrs Dean from Granville State School.

"These wonderful teachers always go above an beyond not only in the school but also within the community," she said.

"They make learning fun, always thinking outside of the box, encouraging a growth mind set and are always supportive and caring. I am so thankful my children have such wonderful teachers".



Giving a shout-out to an older teacher, Alana Hogan believes she is one of the best she's every had.

"Neroli Gilmour was my teacher over ten years ago and is still one of the best educators I ever had the pleasure of being taught by," she said.

Mrs Hunt from Torbanlea State School is Kristel Aherne's favourite teacher.

Amber Simmons gave her vote to Judith Terkelsen at Goodstart Early Learning Pialba for being the most amazing, dedicated, kind hearted, caring kindy teacher she'll ever meet.

"She puts so much time and effort into her work," Amber said.

"She has gone above and beyond with my son who's now ready for prep next year."

Chronicle reader Stuart Watson said Ms Sollars, a prep teacher at Maryborough West State School was an amazing person.

Nick Harry from Fraser Coast Anglican College was voted in by Melissa Rowell after working a miracle on her daughter last year, changing her life.

We had a huge response to the question on Facebook. To see the full list of top teachers, visit the Fraser Coast Chronicle on Facebook.