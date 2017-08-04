Lupton Park Community Garden has a loo of distinction, thanks to artist Willy Paes and his helpers.

DOODLE art by one of Fraser Coast's favourite artist at a local park has a Maryborough councillor calling it the best toilet block on the Fraser Coast.

Willy Paes, with his wife Di, and Judy Anderson, started the painting project about six weeks ago.

Lupton Park Community Garden secretary Christine Lindner said they spoke about the toilet block at a meeting.

"We had a meeting and we decided that we wanted to have it looking nice and to have it as a possibility to point to the garden because looks to so lovely,” she said.

"I have had people comment that they come to the garden and couldn't find it.”

The council agreed to the park's committee proposal and Willy and his team were asked to volunteer their time.

Councillor Paul Truscott said it was by far the best looking toilet block in the region.

"It looks fantastic - Willy, Di and Judy have done an amazing job - certainly the most colourful,” Cr Truscott said.

"It is a fantastic promotion for Lupton Park Community Garden which ultimately what it is was for and to give them signage to show where the gardens are.

"I am sure the community will appreciate it and the people I have spoken to in the community have said it's amazing.

"My favourite feature on the block is the door - it absolutely looks like a real solid timber door.”

LOOKING GOOD: Admiring the doodle art of local artists Willy Paes (right), Di Paes and Judy Anderson (fourth and fifth from left) at the Lupton Park Community Garden were (from left) Naomi Callaghan, Christine Lindner and councillor Paul Truscott. Valerie Horton

Willy Paes said it was just the standard of his doodle art.

"Some of the inspiration comes from the gardens but most of it is in the style of doodle art,” Willy said.

"The bright colours are not only to draw attention to the garden, but for the kids playing around the park.”

Lupton Park Community Garden has a loo of distinction, thanks to artist Willy Paes and his helpers. Di Paes, Judy Anderson and Willy Paes. Valerie Horton

The toilet block is part of the public park and is open regular council open times.

Christine said the park committee put flags up on the weekends.

"We want to attract people to the park to buy some seeds and seedlings,” she said.

"Unfortunately the flags look like they are for parties at the park.”

Christine also mentioned they were always looking for members.

"Come in and help and have some fun.”

Cr Truscott thanked Willy, Di and Judy for their efforts in making it happen.

"It is great to see this level of community involvement and to get a great outcome such as this.”