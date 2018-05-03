Best view in the house for annual Bay to Bay

RACE TIME: You can have prime position, watching the Bay to Bay Yacht Race on board the Meet the Fleet Cruise this Sunday.

ABOUT 100 yachts will have their spinnakers flying for the annual Bay to Bay Yacht Race this weekend and it will be spectacular, says annual Meet the Fleet Cruise co-ordinator George Duck.

Mr Duck said Fraser Coast residents would have the chance to get a birds-eye view of all the action on the popular cruise this Sunday, May 6.

"Be a part of the annual Bay to Bay Yacht Race and experience the sight of over 100 yachts with their spectacular spinnakers flying, sailing right alongside you, in the picturesque waters of the Great Sandy Strait,” he said.

"Organise a group of your friends and board the Boat Club Adventure Cruises MV Amaroo.”

Mr Duck said the Amaroo would leave the Boat Club at 8am and cruise down the Sandy Strait until it meets the leading yachts in the Bay to Bay Yacht Race, returning about 12.30pm.

"Amaroo should meet the yachts between River Heads and Ungowa and will then turn around and slowly cruise back towards Hervey Bay while the fleet of yachts, pass close by,” Mr Duck said.

"So don't forget to take your camera.”

Held by the Hervey Bay Sailing Club, the first Bay to Bay Yacht Race was held in 1981 with 114 boats entering the event.

Mr Duck said, on average, about 180 boats had entered most years, making the race the biggest of its type in Queensland and the second largest in Australia.

"The 90km race starts at Tin Can Bay on Saturday morning at about 11am, with the boats sailing up the Great Sandy Strait to an overnight stop at Garry's Anchorage between Stewart Island and Fraser Island,” he said.

"The race restarts around 7.30am on Sunday morning and the fleet continues up the Strait to Hervey Bay and the excellent facilities at Urangan Harbour to trailer their boats and prepare for the journey home.”

After the race, crews will make their way to the Hervey Bay Boat Club for a well-earned drink to celebrate and enjoy dinner and the trophy presentations on Sunday night.

Entries are invited from eligible trailable yachts. Visit the official website for notice of race at herveybaysailingclub.org.au.

MEET THE FLEET

When: Sunday, May 6, 8am.

Where: Leaves from the outside the Boat Club, Urangan Marina. The boat is fully licensed, so no BYO. Phone 4128 9643 or captain Phil on 0455 074 727.

Cost: Cost is $60 for members, $65 non-members and$50 for children and includes morning tea and travel on the Boat Club courtesy bus. Bookings can be made at Boat Club reception.