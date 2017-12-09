Best water conditions early Saturday

BY the time you read this over your morning cuppa it's likely Lisa Wong-Kam has already been paddle boarding for a couple of hours.

If you're heading out on the water today, the bureau is predicting northerly winds so it's best to get in early.

It's going to be a hot Saturday with an above average maximum temperature of 31 degrees forecast for Hervey Bay.

In Maryborough it's even warmer with a top of 33 degrees is expected before cooling off slightly to 29 degrees across the region tomorrow.

Lisa, who first bought a board when she was 40, said she loves a surf at Rainbow Beach but nothing beats the peaceful side of paddle boarding in Hervey Bay for the mum of two.

"I love that it takes you away from the busyness of life to be with nature.”

Growing up on the Gold Coast in an era where it was mainly the boys who surfed, Lisa quickly figured out after investing in a paddle board she could learn to ride waves as well.

"I learnt that girls could do it (surf) too,” Lisa said.

If you've ever thought about joining a fun paddle race (you don't have to be an athlete) join the crew from Hervey Bay Stand Up Paddle for the last race before the Christmas break at 3pm on Saturday December 16 near the Sailing Club at Torquay.