Best weather on offer for school holiday fishing fun

Jeremy Pasin's pearly smile matches the pearly he pulled up from the deep.

WE COULD not have asked for better weather to kick-off the start of the school holidays, and the fishing has been sensational.

The report is jam-packed full of info and photos so let's get started.

Jacob sent through his photo via our facebook page. A beautiful coral trout. freedom fishing supplies

With the weather conditions as good as they were, anglers headed wide to take full advantage of the dark moon and light winds, with all spots firing in pretty well all locations we heard of this week.

The top end of Fraser between Rooney's and Wathumba produced a mixed bags of reefies such as cod, blackall, railway perch and snapper up to the 6kg mark.

Just on dusk seems to be the best bite time for the snapper.

Cody Lewis is making the most of his school holidays. He landed this little mac out fishing with his grandparents at Poona. freedom fishing supplies

Out over the bottom Wide Bay Bar, fishers landed nice spangled emperor, snapper, pearlies, red emperor and mixed parrot and cod, not to mention the pelagic species such as cobia, spanish mackerel and GTs.

Most found using the popular squid and pillie combination bait worked the best, as well as a large striped flesh bait.

The Great Sandy Strait has been a top spot to take the family out fishing for the day.

Protected waters, plenty of fish action and beautiful scenery make for a memorable trip.

Colin Hawken put his gear to the test and came up trumps with a trophy red emperor. freedom fishing supplies

Good-sized tailor and mackerel are taking med dive lures on the troll around Kimbackers Ledge plus good catches of legal scarlets, grassy sweetlip, cod and blackall can all be found around the structures or reefs.

The winter whiting have continued to entertain and feed families who have been chasing them.

Again the best bait presentation is a worm, striped squid or a yabbie. And best places are in the deep waters out off Tinnanbar, Point Vernon or Woodgate Beach.

Almost as addictive as whiting fishing is squiding.

We're proud as punch to show off Kate and Archer's latest cod catch weighing 1.747kg. freedom fishing supplies

Many have been jagging a few squid down around Poona and Boonooroo even in waters up to 8m deep. Or walking the flats and around the rocks in the evening hand-spearing some.

Not to be outdone, the Mighty Mary River has still been fishing well for big bream, grunter and threadfin with some blue salmon and the odd barra among catches.