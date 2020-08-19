Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Betraying a mate lands Schoolie in court

Carlie Walker
19th Aug 2020 3:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BETRAYING a mate while at Schoolies landed a Maryborough teen in court.

Ryan James Bennett, 19, took a photo of his room-mate's bank card and used it to pay for Uber trips, Maryborough Magistrates Court was told.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud and one count of obtaining identification information to commit an indictable offence.

The court heard Bennett was sharing a room with another man at Schoolies and had not been given permission to use the card.

He took a photo of the front and back of the card using his phone and input the numbers under his Uber account.

The victim noticed the transactions, which led to Bennett's crimes being discovered.

Police executed a search warrant and found the teen's phone, discovering the photos of the card.

The Uber account had Bennett's email address and phone number listed but the victim's card was being used.

Duty lawyer Natasha McKeough said it was not sophisticated offending.

Bennett was looking for work and had been in a relationship for nine months, she said.

He was under the influence of alcohol when he made the decision to commit the crime, Ms McKeough said.

He had no previous criminal history.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said Bennett had never been in trouble before.

"At Schoolies you made three very foolish decisions," he said.

"Sometimes young people make really stupid mistakes - you made three.

"In life, you make good decisions.

"These are three horrible decisions."
Bennett was supported by his father in court.

Magistrate Duroux said he accepted Bennett was a "decent bloke" who made those decisions while under the influence of alcohol.

No conviction was recorded and he was fined $750.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime schoolies
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wind farm will boost jobs, renewables reputation: Mayor

        Premium Content Wind farm will boost jobs, renewables reputation: Mayor

        Environment Council looks forward to benefits the development will bring.

        ’We did our duty and we did it well’: Vietnam vets honoured

        Premium Content ’We did our duty and we did it well’: Vietnam vets honoured

        Community ‘We used restraint in an effort to pursue a better war’

        Veteran honours unsung heroes of Vietnam battles

        Premium Content Veteran honours unsung heroes of Vietnam battles

        Community ‘There were also a lot of people that supported us’

        Candidates throw down gauntlet for Labor in Bay

        Premium Content Candidates throw down gauntlet for Labor in Bay

        Politics ‘Will the Labor Party select a candidate who doesn’t live in our electorate?’