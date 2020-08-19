Betraying a mate lands Schoolie in court

BETRAYING a mate while at Schoolies landed a Maryborough teen in court.

Ryan James Bennett, 19, took a photo of his room-mate's bank card and used it to pay for Uber trips, Maryborough Magistrates Court was told.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud and one count of obtaining identification information to commit an indictable offence.

The court heard Bennett was sharing a room with another man at Schoolies and had not been given permission to use the card.

He took a photo of the front and back of the card using his phone and input the numbers under his Uber account.

The victim noticed the transactions, which led to Bennett's crimes being discovered.

Police executed a search warrant and found the teen's phone, discovering the photos of the card.

The Uber account had Bennett's email address and phone number listed but the victim's card was being used.

Duty lawyer Natasha McKeough said it was not sophisticated offending.

Bennett was looking for work and had been in a relationship for nine months, she said.

He was under the influence of alcohol when he made the decision to commit the crime, Ms McKeough said.

He had no previous criminal history.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said Bennett had never been in trouble before.

"At Schoolies you made three very foolish decisions," he said.

"Sometimes young people make really stupid mistakes - you made three.

"In life, you make good decisions.

"These are three horrible decisions."

Bennett was supported by his father in court.

Magistrate Duroux said he accepted Bennett was a "decent bloke" who made those decisions while under the influence of alcohol.

No conviction was recorded and he was fined $750.