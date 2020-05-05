Better behaved than southerners

Acting District Officer for Wide Bay Burnett, Inspector Tony Clowes addresses the media outside the Maryborough watch house after the first weekend of relaxed COVID-19 regulations in Queensland. PHOTO: Shaun Ryan.

Acting District Officer for Wide Bay Burnett, Inspector Tony Clowes addresses the media outside the Maryborough watch house after the first weekend of relaxed COVID-19 regulations in Queensland. PHOTO: Shaun Ryan.

WHILE partygoers and park picnickers further south seemed to ignore the rules over the long weekend it was a different case on the Fraser Coast.

Police have given locals two thumbs up for enjoying and not abusing relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

Acting District Officer for Wide Bay Burnett Inspector Tony Clowes said people were generally well behaved and did the right thing.

It comes as officers prepare to be out in full force again this Mother’s Day weekend.

Visible policing at popular areas on the Coast, including waterways, parks, beaches and shopping centres will continue.

Insp Clowes said it was important that people did not disregard the rules and regulations that remained in place.

While most people enjoyed their new-found freedom and observed the appropriate social distancing rules and regulations, Insp Clowes said a small minority found themselves in hot water.

Two men who had been boating off Tin Can Bay got into trouble and required assistance from the coast guard.

“We later found out they were from Coomera and had obviously travelled further from home that the allowed 50km,” Insp Clowes said.

Another person in the Maryborough region was found flouting social isolation rules and was issued an infringement notice.

Out west police were also called out to a gathering in Gayndah.

The residents dispersed when police arrived and no further action was taken.

“We will try and educate people where possible and only enforce the rules when there is a total disregard for them,” Insp Clowes explained.

No social distancing infringement notices were handed out local shopping centres.

“It is important that we stay on track and be considerate to other people,” Insp Clowes said.

“If the public could continue with this approach it will be really good news.”

Police were also stationed along the region’s busy routes over the weekend.

Several drivers were pulled over for excessive speeding.

One was pinged at around 142km in a 110km stretch near Maryborough.

Other road offences recorded included drink and drug driving, while several unlicensed drivers and unregistered vehicles were stopped.