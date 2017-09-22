Better fishing on warm Fraser Coast days

9: And lastly we received a lovely thank you from Reef Sanders who caught another trophy threadfin this time on his newly donated rod and reel from us here at Freedom and Samaki. Cheers mate and keep up the good work!

I hope everyone is enjoying the school holidays - let's check out what's been happening across the Fraser Coast.

With the typical spring/summer time winds looming most anglers have been sticking around the protected waters near the main land creeks and estuaries such as The Diamonds, Turkey Straits, Shoulder Point, Maaroom Creek and Boonooroo Point.

Fishos have been landing a few very nice-sized flathead, bream, both black and silver, and some snodger summer whiting up in the shallows.

For the early risers doing a quick trip across to the island has been lucrative.

Some nice cod, grunter and grassy sweetlip have been taking livies and whole squid.

A short trip on the right tide is recommended so you're home before the winds pick up.

The Mary and Susan rivers have also been a popular location and with the warmer days the fishing has only gotten better with the threadfin salmon catches increasing as well as big grunter and bream.

Some big catches have been coming in from the Urangan Pier and it's not surprising that with the increase in bait numbers, lots of herring are being jigged up out in the further channel.

Don't forget this weekend is the Sandy Straits Coast Guard Freedom Fishing Family Fishing Comp.

It's a great comp.

Junior tickets are $5 and seniors are $20.

Jump onto our facebook for the chance to win a $100 voucher by liking/sharing around the information - let's all do it, it's for the Coast Guard, they're the people you call when you're in trouble.

Now its time for another massive brag section!!