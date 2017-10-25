29°
Opinion

Better planning needed to ensure event success: opinion

Jessica Grewal
by

THIS region is lucky to have leaders and volunteers working to ensure there is a full calendar of community events.

If only they spoke to each-other more often.

The success of local events is important for everyone.

They bring big dollars into town and welcome fun for families.

As an increasing number of forward-thinkers make these events possible however, it is becoming clear that collaboration between organisers is sorely missing.

Saturday's clashing schedule of events is a case in point.

Sure, we are given wonderful options:

Do I take the family to watch the super boats?

Get dressed in white and head to the first ever Diner en Blanc?

Head to Torbanlea for the Picnic Races?

Walk for a cure in Relay for Life?

These are all worthy events but surely most, other than one very tired Chronicle photographer, aren't going to attend more than one.

Like many in the community, the Chronicle is a proud supporter of Relay for Life.

It's the Cancer Council's biggest fund-raiser of the year and we wouldn't miss it.

Sadly though, it means our team and countless others will miss out on many other worthy events.

It is a great shame some of these events can not be properly supported because no-one had the foresight (or flexibility) to reconsider other dates.

It can only be hoped the clash doesn't result in poor numbers across the board and we can work together in the future to ensure the best chance of success for all of our region's major events.

