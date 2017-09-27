Bev is simply an inspiration

PROUD: Ivan Cornwell and his mum Bev Cornwell at the Hervey Bay MS swimathon.

AS FAR as Ivan Cornwell is concerned, his mother, Bev, is the strongest woman you'll ever meet.

About 20 years ago Bev was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and since then her deterioration has been slow but her positivity has continued to strengthen.

"(Our family) was kind of ignorant when mum was diagnosed which most people are unless they're faced it with themselves," Ivan said.

"I'd moved away from Brisbane so there wasn't a lot I could do but when I moved to Hervey Bay, (mum and dad) made the transition very easy."

Ivan said his mum had a gradual deterioration and was cared for by her husband who went on to win a Carer of the Year award.

When Ivan was approached to create a team for the 2017 MS swim-a-thon in Hervey Bay, he jumped at the chance to support sufferers of the condition and raise money for research.

Despite knowing his team wouldn't win being up against a number of professional swimmers, Ivan said the event was a great day out where they had plenty of fun and his team, The Fish Fingers, took out the award for Best Themed Team.

"Mum was very proud and she came along for a while and got a bit of a laugh out of it," he said.

"Her positivity has really gotten her through and not once has she got depression from it. She's just dealt with it."

The 2017 Hervey Bay swim-a-thon raised a total of $10,225 while The Fish Fingers team of nine people raised almost $2,200 towards MS research.

Ms Cornwell said she was incredibly proud of her son who always had a "good attitude" when it came to her condition.

"He remembers what it was like when I was able to walk, dance around and do normal things people do when they have full mobility," she said.

"I still have a positive attitude despite it all and I've just accepted it as another hurdle in my life."