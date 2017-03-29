'Beware of animals all over the roads,' Wildlife Carer warns

Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary curator Ray Revill has urged motorists to use caution on the road while animals are more active in the wet weather.

THE road toll among wildlife is a huge issue on the Fraser Coast, but the wet weather has already led to an increase in the number of sightings, according to Ray Revill.

The curator of the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary said the increased activity of wildlife from the wet weather had created a dangerous situation for drivers, as animals moved around to get closer to roads and food and water sources.

"There will be a higher chance of impact on roads.

" It's very dangerous,” he said.

"Driver visibility is hampered too, as animals will be scattering in all directions.

"Two kangaroos had to be humanely euthanised because of car accidents today, and the joeys are now in our care” he said.

"Animals are moving back to territorial areas; it's happening all over the place.

"Smaller marsupials like Bettongs feed on fungi, and with fresh vegetation on the ground now they'll be out and about chasing up food and water sources.”

Mr Revill said there already had been increased activity among snakes, lizards and frogs out at the Wildlife Sanctuary, having hidden throughout the dry period.

"They've all been very quiet; hiding through the dry and now they're out trying to build their numbers again. It's very good,” he said.