Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BHP chief executive Andrew Mackenzie. Picture: AAP
BHP chief executive Andrew Mackenzie. Picture: AAP
Environment

BHP to invest $US283m in Caribbean project

8th Aug 2019 11:17 AM

Global miner BHP has approved a $US283 million ($A418 million) investment to fund the development of an oil and gas project in Trinidad and Tobago.

Total investment in the Ruby Project, in which BHP holds a 68.5 per cent stake, is about $US500 million, BHP said in a statement.

The remaining interest in the project is held by state-owned Heritage Petroleum and the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago.

"Ruby aligns well with our strategy of maximising value from our existing assets, bringing competitive near term value and volume growth," BHP president operations petroleum Geraldine Slattery said.

More Stories

bhp gas mining

Top Stories

    Dodgy Hervey Bay fisho breaks sentence

    premium_icon Dodgy Hervey Bay fisho breaks sentence

    News A Urangan man who was sentenced last year after police found $8900 worth of stolen fishing gear in his shed, hasn't learned his lesson

    Chart-topping Bay home: House sells just shy of $1 million

    premium_icon Chart-topping Bay home: House sells just shy of $1 million

    News 598 Esplanade was originally listed for "offers over $1,050,000"

    Music teacher's triumphs: First time placing for Bay schools

    premium_icon Music teacher's triumphs: First time placing for Bay schools

    News Poised bow strings rested in mini maestros' hands...

    GALLERY: Our mini M'boro Eisteddfod maestros

    premium_icon GALLERY: Our mini M'boro Eisteddfod maestros

    News 13 entries from Fraser Coast and Childers primary schools competed