Bible studies teacher to face child sex charges

A BIBLE studies high school teacher has been charged with child sex offences.

Bayside Christian College teacher Timothy Baker, 26, faces charges of grooming and sexual assault of a child.

The Clyde North man was suspended from teaching on an interim basis last week by the Victorian Institute of Teaching.

He was charged with one count of grooming a child under 16 and two counts of sex assault of a child under 16 by detectives from the Frankston Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team.

The Herald Sun understands Mr Baker gained a full-time position at the Langwarrin South school after he had worked as a substitute.

Street View of Bayside Christian College. Picture: Google Maps

It's believed the allegations may relate to different locations in the south east of Melbourne.

Bayside Christian College principal Andrew Manning confirmed that Mr Baker had been stood down, with the school notifying authorities and conducting an investigation.

"I recognise that these events are extremely distressing for the entire school community and want to reassure everyone - students, staff and parents and the wider community - that Bayside Christian College is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all children and young people," he said in a notice to families.

"Our focus now is to ensure our students are cared for and supported as they transition into next term and come to terms with this change."

Mr Baker was bailed and will face Frankston Magistrates' Court on March 24.

