Bickmore erupts after radio prank

Carrie Bickmore was pranked by her radio co-host, Tommy Little.

Carrie Bickmore broke down in tears when she realised she was about to meet Elton John.

But less than five minutes later her tears were replaced with swear words when she realised she'd been pranked by her Hit Network radio co-host, Tommy Little.

The radio duo were in London recently and Tommy told Carrie he'd arranged "one last surprise" for her.

Carrie was blindfolded and told she had "five minutes" with a mystery present that was waiting for her inside a hotel room.

When she walked into the room, she took off the blindfold and was stunned to see Elton John sitting in a chair waiting for her.

"Oh my god! Sh*t!" she squealed, as she choked back tears.

Carrie Bickmore thought she was talking to the real Elton John.

Not the real Elton John.

But the man waiting to speak to her wasn't the real Elton John, it was actually one of the world's best Elton John impersonators. And Carrie had no idea.

The Project co-host tried to get a grip of her emotions and started interviewing the music icon.

At one stage he even serenaded Carrie with a few bars of Candle in the Wind, which reduced the radio star to tears.

Carrie Bickmore was moved by the performance.

After just a few minutes, the interview was over, Elton left and Tommy entered the hotel room to ask her what the chat was like.

"F***ing emotional," Carrie said, wiping tears from her eyes.

And that's when Tommy revealed the prank.

"Hey, there's someone else we want to introduce you to," he said, as the man posing to be Elton John walked back into the room. "This is Ray … a world renowned Elton John impersonator."

A humiliated Carrie yelled, "F**k you! You are the most horrible people I have ever met! This is just not funny."

