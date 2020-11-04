Bid to help Dean through ‘terrifying’ Alva experience

A FUNDRAISER has been set up for the man at the centre of a coronial inquest into the stabbing death of two men at a sleepy North Queensland coastal suburb.

A friend of Alva Beach man, Dean Webber, set up the GoFundMe fundraiser to help him turn his life around and pay for the ongoing expenses that his friend William Quirk said were out of his control.

An inquest into the October 1, 2018 killing of Thomas Davy and Corey Christensen at Mr Webber's Alva Beach home, was heard in Cairns last month.

About 12.20am, October 1, a drunk and scared Ms Locke knocked on the door of Mr Webber's house, saying "bad men" were outside.

Ms Locke told Mr Webber she needed help and in audio of the Triple-0 calls played during the inquest, Ms Locke can be heard crying and sounding scared.

The inquest heard that Mr Davy and Mr Christensen forced their way into the home.

Dean Webber with Ayr CIB Detective Sergeant Gavin Neal in a walk-through interview.



"And that's when I must have injured them … once I was on the ground incapacitated that's when they left," Mr Webber told police in a walk-through interview of the crime scene, shown during the inquest.

"It was just reflexes … I just wanted it all to end.

"I don't know whether I was trying to push them off or what … I don't know what I did.

"I was just trying to stop it … I didn't want either of us to die … I didn't want Candice and me to die."

QLD Police photo used in court of Dean Webber after the fatal stabbing at Alva Beach in 2018.



Mr Webber has never been charged over the incident, citing self defence.

Mr Quirk wrote on the GoFundMe page he set up on Tuesday that his "best mate" had answered the cry for help from someone he did not know.

"He could have turned this injured young woman away, but he decided to help; Dean has a sister and his protective instinct took over," he wrote.

"This led to a terrifying experience and a tragic outcome that has taken its toll on everyone involved."

In an ongoing coronial inquest, Mr Webber was given permission to give written evidence rather than be cross-examined.

Deputy State Coroner Jane Bentley ruled that the 21-year-old would not need to give evidence in person because of his mental state, with his lawyers saying he suffered from PTSD over the incident.

However, the families of Mr Davy and Mr Christensen are fighting to overturn the decision.

In a hearing at the Supreme Court last Friday the families won a temporary pause against the decision with a final ruling on weather Mr Webber will give evidence next year.

Mr Quirk wrote that his friend had incurred ongoing expenses that were beyond his control.

"Dean is still only 21 years old and we would like to help him out with his expenses to get his life back on track," he said.

"We appeal to anyone who knows Dean's story, or who would like a stranger (to) help them in a crisis, to help him now."

The GoFundMe is hoping to raise $20,000.

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

Originally published as Bid to help Dean through 'terrifying' Alva experience