Bideford St complex revamp split into two stages

An artist's impression of what the proposed Bideford St shopping complex will look like. Contributed

NEW application documents for the proposed Bideford St shopping complex re-development reveal plans for two drive-thru centres have been changed.

But developer Think Commercial have said the proposal has not been scrapped and the construction of the service station and drive-thrus are being split into two stages.

The new plans, uploaded to the council website in July, detail previously approved plans for a new 24-hour service station and extension to the existing shopping complex on the corner of Bideford St and Boat Harbour Dr in Torquay.

Two proposed food and drink outlets are missing from the new development application.

The original project was approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council under delegated authority in October last year, giving Think Commercial a six-year period for construction.

Developer Adam Adams said the plans had been split to focus on the upgrade of the shopping complex and the servo, which he said would "maximise" the potential of the street corner.

The drive-thru centres (pictured) have been removed from the latest plans on the council's website. Contributed

"As soon as we get that re-development underway, we will put the drive-thru's in next," Mr Adams said.

"We're keen to get the plan finalised and are in the process of tendering for construction.

"I believe it is the best corner in Hervey Bay and we're excited to see it take shape."

Mr Adams said they expected "something to be underway" by the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Bideford St shopping centre revamp: Steven Sarah talks about the redevelopment of the Bideford St shopping complex.

The plans for the new servo come as another takes shape at the other end of Hervey Bay.

Hutchinsons Builders are currently building a new 3000sqm Shell service station along Boat Harbour Dr in Pialba.

Project manager Oliver Harvey said the project was "two-thirds" of the way finished and would create about a dozen permanent jobs.

"It will be a bit of a newer, upmarket station... for people travelling south towards Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast," Mr Harvey said.