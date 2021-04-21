Jury reaches verdict in Floyd death trial

The jury has reached a verdict in the George Floyd murder trial.

The 12-member panel is due to announce its decision shortly after the court reconvenes.

Jurors deliberated for more than 10 hours over two days before reaching a verdict in the high-profile and closely watched case stemming from Floyd's May 25, 2020 death - which kicked off worldwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Chauvin, 45, was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The murder charges each carry 10 3/4 years to 15 years behind bars, while manslaughter carries 41 to 57 months.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden called for the "right" verdict in the trial of ex-policeman, Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd and called the evidence "overwhelming."

"I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict. I think (it's) … overwhelming in my view," Mr Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday (local time), noting that he was only speaking openly because the jury has been sequestered.

Mr Biden, who spoke with the Floyd family on Monday night after jurors began to deliberate in the case, said they were feeling "pressure and anxiety".

"I've come to know George's family … And his brother, both brothers," Mr Biden said.

Biden said that he held off placing the call until closing arguments were done so that he wasn't seen as applying pressure to jurors - as Democrat Maxine Waters stands accused of doing.

"I waited until the jury was sequestered and I called," Mr Biden said, without directly mentioning controversy over inflammatory remarks from Ms Waters.

Derek Chauvin is on trial for the murder of George Floyd (left). Picture: Facebook

Mr Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, asked the judge to declare a mistrial after Ms Waters attended a protest in Minnesota and called for a guilty verdict and more demonstrations.

"I hope that we are going to get a verdict that will say, guilty, guilty, guilty," Ms Waters said. "We've got to stay in the street and we've got to demand justice."

The visibly frustrated judge denied the request but said, "I wish that elected officials would stop talking about this case."

"They're a good family," Mr Biden said. "And they're calling for peace and tranquillity."

Mr Biden has repeatedly denounced Floyd's death but had previously stopped short of weighing in on the trial itself. His comments came as his administration has been privately weighing how to handle the upcoming verdict, including considering whether Biden should address the nation and dispatching specially trained community facilitators from the Justice Department, aides and officials told reporters.

The jury resumed deliberations Tuesday morning after spending a few hours Monday discussing the case behind closed doors.

Floyd's death triggered nationwide protests and rioting last year - causing up to $US2 billion (A$2.5 billion) in damage, according to insurance company estimates.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter over Floyd's death in May 2020, which sparked protests against racial injustice around the world and has become a landmark test of police accountability in the United States.

Chauvin was captured on video kneeling on Floyd's neck, as the latter was pinned facedown and handcuffed on the ground for more than nine minutes saying, "I can't breathe."

In his instructions to the jury, the judge touched on the significance of the case, which comes amid heightened tensions fuelled by other police killings.

"You must not let bias, prejudice, passion, sympathy or public opinion influence your decision," Judge Peter Cahill said.

"You must not consider any consequences or penalties that might follow from your verdict." Prosecutors, in closing arguments to the jury, which will be sequestered during deliberations, repeatedly showed the harrowing video seen by millions around the world.

"This case is exactly what you thought when you saw it first, when you saw that video," prosecutor Steve Schleicher told the jury.

"You can believe your eyes," Schleicher said. "It's exactly what you knew, it's what you felt in your gut, it's what you now know in your heart." "This wasn't policing, this was murder," Schleicher said.

"Nine minutes and 29 seconds of shocking abuse of authority.

"The defendant is guilty of all three counts. And there's no excuse."

Mr Nelson told the jury they need to look at Chauvin's actions "from the perspective of a reasonable police officer".

"He did not purposefully use unlawful force," Mr Nelson said. "This was not a neck restraint. This was not a choke hold."

- with the New York Post

Originally published as Biden's surprise comments in accused cop's trial