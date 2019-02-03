Big banger G-Wagen makes the American road trip great again

The Mercedes-AMG G63 on a road trip from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

CUE the Deliverance soundtrack. The coarse-chip bitumen road disappeared long into the distance flanked by an unrelenting desert landscape.

The scene was a replica of countless American movies over the past 40 years.

Blats and burbles from the latest Mercedes-AMG V8 punctuated the silence as the muscular SUV pair rolled into Roy's Motel Cafe on Route 66.

Hollywood education offers an uneasiness to the surrounds ... it looked like the kind of place people are taken to meet their maker and left in shallow graves in the unforgiving terrain.

The weather-beaten middle-aged man behind the cafe counter looked the epitome of white America, complete with NRA (National Rifle Association) hat. There's a better than even chance he has an arsenal stashed beneath the counter - he didn't look like the type to brag or put up with any Australian shenanigans to chat about Trump or his weaponry.

Stashing a collection of drinks, sugar-laden Twinkies and bear claws into a bag at NRA Man's insistence - who was going to argue? - our entourage embraced the tiny township bypassed from freeway traffic.

Days of the neon "No” being lit in front of the vacancy signage look banished. The motel attendant scarcely looked up from the tattered couch in the foyer where the reception counter is braced by Besser blocks.

Those square-edged bricks have a striking resemblance to our chariots. Yet there is nothing cheap or piecemeal about the Mercedes-AMG G63. Sitting in front of Roy's nostalgic buildings, it's a perfect nod to this iconic car.

Affectionately known as the "G-Wagen”, the G63 has evolved into celebrity luxuriousness.

Since launching in 1979 it has maintained its set-square inspired design throughout its tenure. Within, the box own wheels has evolved with the latest opulent technology and a hulking V8 in this top-of-the-tree AMG variant.

The asking price is $247,700 plus on-roads - which explains its exclusivity and the demand from the rich and famous to have one in their driveway. Arnold Schwarzenegger was on stage to help launch this latest iteration last year. Britney Spears, Kylie Jenner, Sylvester Stallone, Khloe Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Justin Bieber have all been seen in G-Wagens validating their Insta-worthiness.

Australians, too, love their boisterous Benz brick. The hand-built G63s are sold out until early next year.

Leaving Las Vegas on a road trip to Los Angeles, the G-Wagen fits the bill among the flashy surrounds. Any pre-conceived ideas that this blunt box weighing 2.5 tonnes is simply an over-priced attention-grabber is banished with right ankle extensions.

Side pipes deliver a magnificent V8 soundtrack with a twin turbo that has 430kW and 850Nm coursing through its veins. For once the back pew is the best seat in the house.

Flooring the accelerator becomes an addiction and the open road is the ultimate playground. Opt for Sport+ mode and it turns up the exhaust volume another notch.

Attack a bend and gravity begins to win the driving war, feeling top-heavy and unwieldy on occasions under heavy throttle. Front seats have dynamic side bolsters which gently hug you on one side depending on which way the car is turned.

External lines may look like the G63 is from yesterday. Inside is the antipodes.

Absent is the "Hey Mercedes” functionality, the Siri or Google alternative that made its debut in the A-Class more than a year ago, but it's far from luxury redundant. Twin 12.3-inch colour screens, soft napa leather and a 15-speaker Burmester sound system ensure it's fit for Hollywood's elite.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 will arrive in Australia later this year.

The chiselled wagon does require some muscle. With 270mm ground clearance it stretches the hamstrings to get on board, while the doors also require some additional shove - none of that fancy soft-closing technology here.

Carrying a posse of four, the G63 proved a marvellous ally across the vast desert land, but that V8 does like a drink. Official figures will see it average just over 13 litres of premium unleaded for every 100km and our highway journey saw us post higher figures courtesy of some long straight roads ... although the average speed may have crept up in areas bereft of life.

Popping into gas stations isn't all bad. It's the perfect opportunity for a selfie, the likes of Roy and his gun rack would be a click-winner for the hashtag brigade.

AT A GLANCE

MERCEDES-AMG G63

PRICE From $247,700 plus on-roads

WARRANTY/SERVICING 3 yrs/unlimited km, $3880 for 3 years/75,000km

ENGINE 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo, 430kW/850Nm, nine-speed automatic, 4WD

SAFETY Untested, 9 airbags, radar cruise control, active lane keep, parking, blind spot, active brake and traffic sign assist, 360-degree camera

THIRST 13.1L/100km

SPARE Full-size

BOOT 454L

