Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TV

Big Brother contestant admits bizarre crush

by Nick Bond
23rd Jul 2020 7:59 AM

 

 

Big Brother's final three contestants battled it out for a grand prize of almost a quarter of a million dollars in last night's grand finale. 

Model Chad Hurst won over former footy player Daniel Gorringe and Chad's house sweetheart Sophie Budack , picking up just over $230,000 in the process.

Sonia Kruger
Sonia Kruger

It's not a bad prize for sitting around in a house in Sydney for just over a month - particularly given this season's housemates were arguably the safest people in Australia, protected from the escalating coronavirus pandemic happening outside their compound. 

We've liveblogged the grand finale this evening - read our updates as they happened below, including one contestant's savage burn to Sonia Kruger when he revealed his friends and family didn't like the show and were relieved when he left.

You can also catch up on Tuesdays's semi-final recap and all of James Weir's recaps from the season - he's got one final recap of tonight's episode coming shortly. 

Originally published as Big Brother contestant admits bizarre crush

More Stories

Show More
bb big brother channel ten finale tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Debilitating’: Crusade for justice after niece vanishes

        premium_icon ‘Debilitating’: Crusade for justice after niece vanishes

        News Family of slain Bay woman locked in cruel search for answers

        EXPLAINED: How your council rates are set

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: How your council rates are set

        Council News Most residents will pay “the same or less”

        M’boro manufacturer building world's best

        premium_icon M’boro manufacturer building world's best

        Business Bright jobs future ahead for 25-year-old company

        ‘Don't lose visitors’: Push for pet friendly caravan parks

        premium_icon ‘Don't lose visitors’: Push for pet friendly caravan parks

        Council News ‘We have a responsibility to manage these parks well’