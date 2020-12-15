Big Brother star ‘breached home detention sentence’

He brought a bad attitude to TV’s Big Brother house – now a court has heard this former reality show star hasn’t obeyed a home detention sentence either.

Locked in the Big Brother house with a $250,000 prize on the line, Saxon Pepper nonetheless vowed "I do what I want to do, no one's going to stop me".

Showing the cameras his numerous tattoos, he told viewers "this is me - what are you going to do about it?".

On Tuesday, the District Court heard being spared a prison cell, and being locked up in his own home instead, had failed to completely alter Pepper's attitude.

In documents filed with the court, prosecutors allege Pepper breached his merciful home detention sentence, just weeks after it was imposed, by using drugs.

They want him to serve the remainder of his 2 ½-year penalty behind bars, but Pepper told the court it was a moment of weakness, not a return to bad form.

"I've got ongoing psychological appointments I've been attending and I've been doing really well with my drug counselling appointments," he said.

"I've come a really long way, it's just a shame this has happened close to Christmas."

Pepper, 35, competed in the 2008 season of Big Brother and, after 15 days in the house, was the fourth housemate evicted.

Saxon Pepper in the Big Brother house.

His post-show fame - through radio and television interviews and nightclub hosting gigs - was short-lived.

Pepper pleaded guilty to charges arising from his possession of a stash of fantasy, cocaine, cannabis, meth, a loaded shotgun, a baton and a "credit card knife".

He also admitted repeatedly breaching his home detention bail by going out to buy takeaway food.

In August, the court sentenced him to home detention under 24/7 electronic monitoring, with Judge Joana Fuller saying he had "displayed genuine remorse and regret".

On Tuesday, Judge Fuller told Pepper his lawyer had been unable to attend the hearing, and so she would adjourn it until Friday.

"That being the case, I don't want to ask you if you're going to admit the breach alleged," she said.

"Hopefully between now and then, you will be able to contact your lawyer so he can get some instructions from you.

"Obviously you've been arrested, that's why you're in the Adelaide Remand Centre, and you will stay there until Friday."

Pepper asked to be brought to court in person for that hearing, rather than appear by video link, and Judge Fuller agreed.

